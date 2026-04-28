Jose Rangel Injury: Set to join national team

Rangel has been called up for the World Cup, so he won't play for Chivas until after the international competition, the national team announced Tuesday.

Rangel sat out the last two Clausura regular-season games as the club looked to get his replacement, Oscar Whalley, up to speed. After tallying 30 saves, 17 goals conceded and six clean sheets over 15 league appearances in 2026, Rangel will compete for a starting spot in the first World Cup of his career. While he has featured in recent friendlies, he's expected to be in contention with Guillermo Ochoa for a spot.