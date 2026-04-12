Jose Rangel News: Allows four in loss

Rangel made two saves and conceded four goals during Saturday's 4-1 loss against Tigres.

Rangel wasn't at fault for any of the four goals allowed, but the fact that he had less saves than stops for the second consecutive game definitely doesn't make those who picked him for fantasy teams very happy. This has been a campaign full of ups and downs for the goalkeeper, who has double digits in both clean sheets (10) and games with multiple goals allowed (13).