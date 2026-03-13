Jose Rangel News: Concedes goal against Atlas

Rangel made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Atlas.

Rangel made two saves to help secure the win for Chivas but conceded a goal after a misplaced pass played directly to the opposition. He now has three clean sheets in nine Liga MX Clausura matches this season and has faced 28 shots, while holding a relatively low save percentage of 66.7. Despite the mistake, Chivas still came away with the victory. His next fixture will be against Santos, who currently sit last in the Liga MX Clausura, giving him a favorable chance to bounce back with a clean sheet.