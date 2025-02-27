Jose Rangel News: Concedes three goals to San Luis

Rangel recorded one save and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Atletico San Luis.

Rangel found himself in an unfavorable position against an Atletico side that was efficient on a few attempts during the game. He allowed more than two goals for the first time since October while raising his Clausura totals to 18 saves and 11 goals conceded in eight matches played. His next chance to bounce back will be a visit to Pumas, who have scored just three goals over a three-game losing streak.