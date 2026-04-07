Jose Rangel News: Concedes two

Rangel made one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Rangel made a clearance but unfortunately conceded twice, including an own goal in the 41st minute. Over the last four games, he has accumulated nine saves and seven clearances, conceding four goals in that period while also securing two clean sheets. His next challenge is against Tigres UANL, a team that has scored only once in their last three games and remains winless during that stretch.