Jose Rangel News: Earns clean sheet against Leon

Rangel registered one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 5-0 victory against Leon.

Rangel kept his goal unbeaten for the second straight contest as his team neutralized a weak opposition during the win. He has made only a few saves in recent games, but the squad's strong form has allowed him to produce five clean sheets in 11 starts, with that total now tied for the most in the competition. Up next is a tricky visit to Monterrey, who scored six goals over their last three league matches.