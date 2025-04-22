Fantasy Soccer
Jose Rangel News: Ends season on sour note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Rangel had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Rangel couldn't close out the campaign with a win, and the draw means Guadalajara have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Mexico international didn't have his best performance in the Clausura despite being a regular starter once again. He allowed 17 goals and made 40 saves in 15 starts while keeping only three clean sheets.

Jose Rangel
Guadalajara
