Jose Rangel News: Ends season on sour note
Rangel had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.
Rangel couldn't close out the campaign with a win, and the draw means Guadalajara have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Mexico international didn't have his best performance in the Clausura despite being a regular starter once again. He allowed 17 goals and made 40 saves in 15 starts while keeping only three clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now