Jose Rangel News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Rangel made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Rangel was largely helped by the opposition's lack of accuracy in front of the net but still made a pair of big saves when the match was still scoreless to keep his second clean sheet in four starts. The goalkeeper has been one of the best, if not the very best, among his Liga MX peers over the last few seasons and that helped him earning a starting spot in the Mexican team during the World Cup. With double-digit clean sheets in each of the last two campaigns, he remains an obvious choice for fantasy teams.