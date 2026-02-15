Jose Rangel News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Rangel had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Rangel kept a clean sheet Saturday, breaking a three-match streak without one. His defense has been very consistent as of late, allowing four or fewer shots on target in eight consecutive matches. He faces a more difficult matchup Saturday at Cruz Azul, a side which has scored nine goals through five matches this season.