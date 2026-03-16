Jose Rangel News: Keeps clean sheet versus Santos

Rangel registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Santos.

Rangel wasn't heavily tested, adding just two clearances to his lone save during the weekend's matchup. He has made less than three saves in six of his last seven appearances while securing two clean sheets over that period. He'll look to see more action in a double week in which Chivas will face a favorable home fixture versus Leon before visiting Monterrey for a potentially tougher challenge.