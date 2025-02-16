Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Rangel headshot

Jose Rangel News: Makes seven saves against Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Rangel registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Rangel offset the goals against with a season-high tally of saves during a tough matchup. It was the fifth game in a row in which he conceded at least one but no more than two goals. Up next is another challenging fixture at home versus a Pachuca front line that can generate plenty of danger from the feet of Oussama Idrissi, Salomon Rondon and John Kennedy.

Jose Rangel
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now