Jose Rangel News: Makes seven saves against Toluca

Rangel registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Rangel offset the goals against with a season-high tally of saves during a tough matchup. It was the fifth game in a row in which he conceded at least one but no more than two goals. Up next is another challenging fixture at home versus a Pachuca front line that can generate plenty of danger from the feet of Oussama Idrissi, Salomon Rondon and John Kennedy.