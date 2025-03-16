Fantasy Soccer
Jose Rangel headshot

Jose Rangel News: Makes three saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Rangel gave up an early goal in Guadalajara's 1-1 draw against Juarez Saturday, but recovered to make three saves.

The goalkeeper did bounce back nicely from an early setback and got help from his teammates late to give Guadalajara one point. He's got a tough matchup looming against Cruz Azul, a side which has won three of its last five matches and has scored 18 goals in league play.

Jose Rangel
Guadalajara
