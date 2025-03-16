Jose Rangel News: Makes three saves
Rangel gave up an early goal in Guadalajara's 1-1 draw against Juarez Saturday, but recovered to make three saves.
The goalkeeper did bounce back nicely from an early setback and got help from his teammates late to give Guadalajara one point. He's got a tough matchup looming against Cruz Azul, a side which has won three of its last five matches and has scored 18 goals in league play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now