Jose Rangel News: Makes three saves versus Tuzos
Rangel made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Pachuca.
Rangel had a decent performance as his team achieved a comeback victory in the weekend clash. The three saves increased his season total to 16 after seven matches played. He hasn't kept his goal unbeaten in league play since Jan. 11 but may attempt to change that situation Wednesday against a struggling Atletico San Luis side.
