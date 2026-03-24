Jose Rangel News: Saves PK, allows two in win

Rangel made six saves, including a penalty, and conceded two goals during Saturday's 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Rangel appeared to be on verge of keeping a third consecutive clean sheet but then things got out of control for Chivas as the opposition scored two late goals to put their win in jeopardy. But then the goalkeeper became the hero by denying Uros Djurdjevic from scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot in what was the last play of the contest. With 78 saves, 36 goals allowed and 10 clean sheets over 31 starts, Rangel has been one of Liga MX's top shot-stoppers this season.