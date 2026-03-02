Jose Rangel News: Saves three shots against Toluca

Rangel registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Toluca.

Rangel was beaten by a couple of shots from inside the box as the Rojiblancos suffered a second straight defeat. The goalkeeper had started the season in excellent form before conceding four goals over two games against tough opposition, exposing his side's defensive vulnerability. He'll hope to bounce back in next weekend's clash against city rivals Atlas, who have scored the eighth-most goals in the competition.