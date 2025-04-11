Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Rangel headshot

Jose Rangel News: Sent off in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Rangel received a red card during Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Rangel was booked twice in the final minutes of the match due to some misconduct after a penalty kick was awarded against his team. The goalkeeper, who had recorded all possible minutes since Jan. 26, is now suspended for Tuesday's fixture versus Puebla. Thus, he'll become eligible again next weekend at Atlas. While manager Gerardo Espinoza has yet to use another keeper, Eduardo Garcia has been on the bench lately and might have an edge over Oscar Whalley.

Jose Rangel
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now