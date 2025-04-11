Jose Rangel News: Sent off in draw

Rangel received a red card during Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Rangel was booked twice in the final minutes of the match due to some misconduct after a penalty kick was awarded against his team. The goalkeeper, who had recorded all possible minutes since Jan. 26, is now suspended for Tuesday's fixture versus Puebla. Thus, he'll become eligible again next weekend at Atlas. While manager Gerardo Espinoza has yet to use another keeper, Eduardo Garcia has been on the bench lately and might have an edge over Oscar Whalley.