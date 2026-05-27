Jose Rangel News: Trending toward starting role

Rangel is the leading candidate to start in Mexico's goal, looking to be involved in most contests at the World Cup.

Rangel has yet to make an appearance in a major international tournament, but his participation in recent friendlies, and the absence of Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles), point to the Guadalajara player getting an opportunity to show his skills in the summer competition. However, there's still a chance that he'll be in contention with Guillermo Ochoa, who, in contrast, offers the experience of five prior World Cups. Rangel has been a settled starter for his club since late 2023, averaging 2.7 saves and 1.1 goals conceded per game in Liga MX play. At the international level, he has recorded 21 saves, 12 goals against and six clean sheets across 12 friendly games. The World Cup will be his toughest assignment yet, though he should benefit from playing behind two physically imposing European-based center-backs like Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez.