Jose Raul Zuniga Injury: Out after cartilage surgery

Zuniga sustained a cartilage injury to the medial condyle and underwent successful surgical procedure, the club announced Wednesday.

Zuniga has recently been a depth forward whose injury, while unfortunate, does not directly disrupt the starting lineup given that Henry Martin leads the attack and Miguel Borja has joined as a rotation option. Cartilage procedures on the medial condyle vary considerably in recovery time depending on the technique used and can take from 6-8 weeks to several months to heal. The club's decision to leave the return open-ended suggests they're not yet ready to commit to a specific window and will monitor his response to rehabilitation before setting expectations.