Jose Raul Zuniga Injury: Suffers clavicle fracture

Zuniga is sidelined for an indefinite period following successful surgery on a fractured left clavicle caused by an accidental collision in training, the club reported Thursday.

Zuniga won't play again in the 2025/26 season and will be in doubt for the start of the Apertura campaign. It's highly likely that this injury will end his time with the Eagles after he failed to meet expectations, scoring five goals in 37 games played across all competitions. With him and Victor Davila (knee) out, Henry Martin and Patricio Salas should remain the team's options to lead the front line, although they could continue to play without a natural No. 9 as has been the case in recent games, with Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez carrying the offensive responsibility.