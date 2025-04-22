Jose Raul Zuniga News: Dominant showing

Zuniga scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win against Santos Laguna.

Zuniga was a man on a mission in Tijuana's 4-0 trouncing of Santos. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored two goals from five shots (three on target, two off), drew the most fouls in the match with four, and won five of his eight duels. Zuniga finished the Clausura season with 12 goals, which puts him as the joint highest scorer of the campaign with Paulinho and Uros Djurdjevic.