Jose Raul Zuniga News: Opens scoring from penalty spot

Zuniga converted a penalty in the 53rd minute on Wednesday to give Tijuana a 1-0 lead over Mazatlan. He stayed active in the attacking third pressuring the opposition's defense. The goal brought his season total to 18 in 34 appearances and marked his sixth straight game scoring once for Tijuana. He will look to extend his scoring run against Santos Laguna on Sunday.