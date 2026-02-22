Jose Raul Zuniga News: Scores as substitute in victory

Zuniga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 4-0 victory over Puebla.

Zuniga achieved his team's fourth goal after finding himself alone against the goalkeeper in the 87th minute of this game. He recorded just seven minutes on the field, and the goal ended his scoring drought of seven matches across all competitions. That could boost his confidence for future weeks, although he's one of many attacking options on the squad alongside Henry Martin, Victor Davila and Patricio Salas.