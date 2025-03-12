Jose Raul Zuniga News: Scores, assists in loss

Zuniga scored a goal off two shots (one on target), made an assist and created two chances during Sunday's 4-3 loss against Atlas.

Zuniga was back in the scoring column with the goal that opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and then assisted Jhojan Julio for his team's second goal, but then he couldn't keep it up during the rest of the contest and was ultimately subbed off after 71 minutes. With 13 goals an two assist over 29 Liga MX appearances, the forward is enjoying the best campaign of his career.