Jose Raul Zuniga News: Scores for a third straight match

Zuniga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Zuniga got the game started off Saturday with his goal, scoring the opener in the 19th minute of the contest. This was his third game in a row with a goal, bagging seven since the start of the new season. He has also added one assist in that time, with it coming two games ago.