Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Raul Zuniga headshot

Jose Raul Zuniga News: Scores goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Zuniga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Pachuca.

Zuniga found a consolation goal for the visitors as he fired a well-placed attempt from the edge of the box in the 89th minute against Tuzos. He's in great form with three direct contributions in the last two games, while winning 11 duels during that period. Considering all of 2025, he has scored six times in 12 matches, establishing himself as one of the league's most efficient forwards despite playing for the lowest-ranked team.

Jose Raul Zuniga
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now