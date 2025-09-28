Zuniga found the back of the net via close-range header in the 59th minute of Saturday's game. The forward took multiple shots for the first time in 10 Apertura 2025 appearances, and it was his second straight match with a goal involvement following his assist off the bench against San Luis. He had an opportunity to play longer than usual with Henry Martin (knee) out and Rodrigo Aguirre barely recovering from a knock, but the latter of those will put pressure on him in the race for the center-forward position in the future.