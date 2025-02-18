Jose Raul Zuniga News: Scores in loss

Zuniga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Friday's 2-1 loss to Juárez.

Zuniga opened up the scoring in the second minute of the match as his finish from short-range deflected off a defender and went to the back of the net. Despite Tijuana's struggles, he's been their biggest contributor, scoring in three consecutive games and scoring three of the club's last four goals.