Zuniga found the back of the net from close range after receiving a deflected pass in the 59th minute against Rayados. While that was the final game of the year for the Azulcremas, the goal should give confidence to a striker who has just returned from an injury that sidelined him for almost two months. Both his four goals and two assists across all competitions ranked as the third-highest figures on the squad, but he lacked a little more to meet expectations after arriving as one of the leading scorers of the Clausura tournament when he played for Tijuana.