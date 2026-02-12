Jose Rodriguez Injury: Out due to groin issue

Rodriguez is currently unavailable because he "has a minor pubalgia injury" according to coach Ignacio Ambriz.

Rodriguez will be sidelined for the first time in the Clausura 2026 season after making five straight starts. The midfielder, who returned to Leon from Necaxa during the winter transfer window, is expected to miss at least one week, but his recovery timeline remains unknown. Fernando Beltran and Daniel Arcila are alternatives to take his place, though neither of them is as defensive-minded as Rodriguez, so Rodrigo Echeverria might take on increased ball recovery duties.