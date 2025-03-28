Jose Rodriguez Injury: Scores, leaves with injury in win

Rodriguez scored a goal before suffering a muscular issue in Friday's 2-0 win over Queretaro.

Rodriguez was carted off during the second half of a strong performance in which he also produced his first goal of the season via 11th-minute header. The central midfielder is now questionable for the upcoming trip to Tijuana. In case of a significant problem, his place in the starting lineup could be taken by either Diego de Buen or the no longer suspended Alejandro Andrade.