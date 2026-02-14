Jose Rodriguez News: Bench option Saturday
Rodriguez (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's trip to Monterrey.
Rodriguez was originally ruled out due to pubalgia but presumably made a quick recovery over the final days before the weekend game. The holding midfielder may not be used unless manager Ignacio Ambriz finds it necessary during the second half. Daniel Arcila will start in Rodriguez's place alongside Rodrigo Echeverria as part of a two-man defensive midfield.
