Jose Rodriguez headshot

Jose Rodriguez News: Bench option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Rodriguez (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's trip to Monterrey.

Rodriguez was originally ruled out due to pubalgia but presumably made a quick recovery over the final days before the weekend game. The holding midfielder may not be used unless manager Ignacio Ambriz finds it necessary during the second half. Daniel Arcila will start in Rodriguez's place alongside Rodrigo Echeverria as part of a two-man defensive midfield.

Jose Rodriguez
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now