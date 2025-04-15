Fantasy Soccer
Jose Rodriguez News: On bench against Bravos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Rodriguez (undisclosed) is on the bench Tuesday at FC Juarez.

Rodriguez could see minutes as a substitute for either Agustin Palavecino or Diego de Buen in central midfield during the week 16 matchup. Prior to his two-game absence, Rodriguez was a regular starter and produced his first goal of the year in the last of his 13 appearances. However, he's usually more reliable for passes and defensive stats.

Jose Rodriguez
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
