Jose Rodriguez News: On bench against Bravos
Rodriguez (undisclosed) is on the bench Tuesday at FC Juarez.
Rodriguez could see minutes as a substitute for either Agustin Palavecino or Diego de Buen in central midfield during the week 16 matchup. Prior to his two-game absence, Rodriguez was a regular starter and produced his first goal of the year in the last of his 13 appearances. However, he's usually more reliable for passes and defensive stats.
