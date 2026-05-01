Jose Sa Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Sa won't be available for Saturday's game against Sunderland due to an ankle injury, according to manager Rob Edwards. "Sa is a slight doubt again, but not with the issue that he had on his shoulder and his back, it's more his ankle, so we're going to try and get that right. There's a chance that he misses potentially the next game or two, because we're really keen to try and get that right. He's been playing through quite a bit of pain for a while now, so I think it's the right thing to do."

Sa had been dealing with shoulder and back injuries, but now he'll sit out Saturday's game due to a lingering ankle problem. The Wolves will allow the Portuguese goalkeeper to recover properly since they don't have anything to play for in the final weeks of the season. That said, with both Sa and Sam Johnstone (shoulder) out, it seems Daniel Bentley should get the nod, with an Academy goalkeeper operating as the backup.