Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa Injury: Dealing with bum ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 7:22am

Sa (ankle) is uncertain for Monday's clash against Brentford, according to coach Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen from Express and Star. "We're managing his ankle, it's still sore, but he's done some light training and we're hopeful he's available."

Sa is still dealing with ankle soreness and is considered questionnable for Monday's clash against Brentford. He will be evaluated in the coming training sessions to determine whether he can feature. He has held the starting role in league play since late December, so his potential absence would be a blow for the side, with Sam Johnstone expected to handle starting duties if he is ruled out.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago