Jose Sa Injury: Dealing with bum ankle
Sa (ankle) is uncertain for Monday's clash against Brentford, according to coach Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen from Express and Star. "We're managing his ankle, it's still sore, but he's done some light training and we're hopeful he's available."
Sa is still dealing with ankle soreness and is considered questionnable for Monday's clash against Brentford. He will be evaluated in the coming training sessions to determine whether he can feature. He has held the starting role in league play since late December, so his potential absence would be a blow for the side, with Sam Johnstone expected to handle starting duties if he is ruled out.
