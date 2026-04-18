Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Sa is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Leeds United after travelling with the squad and attempting to test his injured shoulder before ultimately withdrawing from the game, according to Liam Keen of Express and Star.

Sa gave every effort to be available for the fixture, making the late withdrawal a particularly frustrating development for Wolves heading into a crucial relegation battle clash. With Sam Johnstone (shoulder) also sidelined with an injury of his own, Daniel Bentley is set to step between the posts, leaving Wolves without both of their senior goalkeeping options for a game with significant implications in the fight to avoid the drop.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
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