Jose Sa Injury: Fit for Sunday
Sa (ankle) is back in training and an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of Express and Star. "[Jose] trained fully today, so we're pretty much at full tilt."
Sa was trending towards returning Sunday, and that looks to be coming to fruition, as the goalie has been cleared of his injuries heading into Sunday. This is major news for the club, as they will regain their regular starter in net to end the campaign before their eventual relegation. Sa should then return to a starting role nearly immediately, putting Daniel Bentley back in a backup role.
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