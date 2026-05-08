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Jose Sa Injury: Trains, hopeful to face Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Sa (ankle) is training but needs to wait another week for his return, according to manager Rob Edwards. "Sa's, getting back to it, he won't be involved quite yet, but we're hopeful again for next week. He was around the training today, so that was a positive as well."

Sa is set to miss another match despite a boost in fitness this week, as he will instead eye the Fulham match for a return. This would leave the goalie fit for the final two games of the season ahead of the club's relegation. Once fit, the keeper should reclaim his starting role between the posts, sending Daniel Bentley back to the bench.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
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