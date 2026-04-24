Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa Injury: Trains, late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:10am

Sa (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "[Jose] trained today, we'll give him time to see how he is. but he felt comfortable today, so that's pleasing."

Sa is trending towards being an option Saturday, but is still in need of some more reinforcement, as he has begun to train but is not fully fit. This will likely leave the goalie to face a fitness test ahead of the match, a true late call for the match against Spurs. With Sam Johnstone (shoulder) already done for the season, the club will hope to have Sa, their regular starter, fit for play, or else Daniel Bentley will be in charge of goalie duties.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago