Jose Sa Injury: Trains, late call for Saturday

Sa (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "[Jose] trained today, we'll give him time to see how he is. but he felt comfortable today, so that's pleasing."

Sa is trending towards being an option Saturday, but is still in need of some more reinforcement, as he has begun to train but is not fully fit. This will likely leave the goalie to face a fitness test ahead of the match, a true late call for the match against Spurs. With Sam Johnstone (shoulder) already done for the season, the club will hope to have Sa, their regular starter, fit for play, or else Daniel Bentley will be in charge of goalie duties.