Jose Sa News: Allows one in draw

Sa made three saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Sa couldn't do much when a deflection by a teammate made Jack Harrison's finish even tougher to stop in the 33rd minute but than was solid as usual throughout the rest of the contest. With 40 goals allowed, 56 saves and five clean sheets over 21 league starts, the goalkeeper isn't playing like he did in his first two EPL campaign but what really limits his fantasy production is the fact that he just doesn't have enough defense in front of him.