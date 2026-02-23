Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Beaten once in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Sa made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Sa finished the match with two saves but was ultimately beaten late on by a strike from Evan Guessand. The goalkeeper has conceded 10 goals in his last seven matches, keeping two clean sheets during that run. Another tough test awaits on Friday against Aston Villa.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
