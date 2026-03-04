Jose Sa News: Brilliant for win
Sa made five saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Liverpool.
Sa stopped five of the six shots he faced during Tuesday's win, doing everything he needed to keep the match close. His team picked him up with two late goals and gave Sa a huge win over the reigning champions. Sa will need to build off this form if he wants to have any chance of keeping Wolves up.
