Jose Sa News: Clean sheet in victory
Sa had one save and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.
Sa recorded his first clean sheet in four league appearances, and his sixth clean sheet of the season. This was also the first time in five league games that he did not make more than one save. Up next for Wolverhampton is a meeting with Ipswich Town on Saturday.
