Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Sa had one save and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Sa recorded his first clean sheet in four league appearances, and his sixth clean sheet of the season. This was also the first time in five league games that he did not make more than one save. Up next for Wolverhampton is a meeting with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now