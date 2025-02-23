Jose Sa News: Clean sheet in Vitality win

Sa recorded three saves and a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Sa posted his fifth clean sheet of the season Saturday. Along with three important saves he also executed four clearances. At 1.9 goals conceded per game he currently has the third worst statistic in the EPL, but he has delivered two clean sheets from his last three matches. He has a good chance to improve upon that in Wolves next at home to Fulham, the Cottagers have not scored in two of their last four EPL matches.