Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Concedes four Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sa registered three saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Sa had a rough outing Friday, conceding four goals in a match that all but ensured relegation for Wolves. It marked the second time he conceded four goals this season, the first since the opening match of the season. He'll look to bounce back Saturday at Leeds, a side which has scored 37 goals through 31 matches this season.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
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