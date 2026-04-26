Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Concedes once Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Sa had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sa conceded one goal Saturday, a close-range strike by Joao Palhinha in the 82nd minute which secured the win for Spurs. He also made one save in the close home loss. Next up he faces Sunderland on Saturday, a side which has scored 36 goals through 34 matches this season.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago