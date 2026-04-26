Jose Sa News: Concedes once Saturday
Sa had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.
Sa conceded one goal Saturday, a close-range strike by Joao Palhinha in the 82nd minute which secured the win for Spurs. He also made one save in the close home loss. Next up he faces Sunderland on Saturday, a side which has scored 36 goals through 34 matches this season.
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