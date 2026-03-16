Jose Sa News: Concedes twice
Sa had one save and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-2 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.
Sa struggled for most of the match, letting in two goals and only making one save as Wolves were fortunate to get a draw. He has a crucial match coming up against West Ham from a relegation standpoint and the Hammers have struggled to score all season, though they did manage a goal on Man City in the last match. West Ham has just 36 goals in 30 EPL games.
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