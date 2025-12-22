Sa repelled four of six Brentford shots on target Saturday as Wolverhampton fell in a 2-0 home defeat. The veteran keeper's inclusion in the starting XI was his first since Sept. after losing his place to Sam Johnstone. In five Premier League starting appearances, Sa has made nine saves and four clearances while conceding 13 goals. If Sa remains Wolverhampton's preferred option between the sticks, look for his name on the team sheet Saturday when Wolverhampton travel to take-on Liverpool at Anfield.