Jose Sa News: Ends campaign on high note

Sa recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Sa ends his time in the Premier League on a high, making seven saves and allowing just one goal during the draw to Burnley on Sunday. Despite being the first string keeper, he did share the net with Sam Johnstone, who eventually went down with a shoulder injury. He made 23 PL appearances, allowing 37 goals with 65 saves and securing four clean sheets.