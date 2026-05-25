Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Ends campaign on high note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Sa recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Sa ends his time in the Premier League on a high, making seven saves and allowing just one goal during the draw to Burnley on Sunday. Despite being the first string keeper, he did share the net with Sam Johnstone, who eventually went down with a shoulder injury. He made 23 PL appearances, allowing 37 goals with 65 saves and securing four clean sheets.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Final-Day Fantasy EPL Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Final-Day Fantasy EPL Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago