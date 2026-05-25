Jose Sa News: Ends campaign on high note
Sa recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.
Sa ends his time in the Premier League on a high, making seven saves and allowing just one goal during the draw to Burnley on Sunday. Despite being the first string keeper, he did share the net with Sam Johnstone, who eventually went down with a shoulder injury. He made 23 PL appearances, allowing 37 goals with 65 saves and securing four clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Final-Day Fantasy EPL Targets7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3713 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More