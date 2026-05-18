Jose Sa News: Four saves in draw
Sa made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.
Sa was passed fit enough to start Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux despite his ankle concern, making an important early save to deny Timothy Castagne's volley at the back post from an Alex Iwobi cross. The Portuguese goalkeeper also produced a sharp stop in the second half from Fulham's best chance of the match, maintaining his composure in an emotional farewell atmosphere with the club already relegated to the Championship. Sa has now made 58 saves, conceded 36 goals and kept four clean sheets across 22 Premier League appearances this season.
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