Jose Sa News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Sa recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Sa delivered a clean sheet as Wolves absorbed long defensive stretches and still kept Villa from generating many true high danger looks in Friday's battle. He was sharp off his line and decisive in the air while the game hung in the balance, then showed veteran poise managing the closing stages after Wolves grabbed the lead. The shutout highlighted a full team defensive grind on a night where they were clinical with their chances. Sa finished with four saves, locking down his fourth clean sheet of the season through 17 appearances. The keeper will aim to carry that momentum into Tuesday's showdown with Liverpool.