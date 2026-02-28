Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sa recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Sa delivered a clean sheet as Wolves absorbed long defensive stretches and still kept Villa from generating many true high danger looks in Friday's battle. He was sharp off his line and decisive in the air while the game hung in the balance, then showed veteran poise managing the closing stages after Wolves grabbed the lead. The shutout highlighted a full team defensive grind on a night where they were clinical with their chances. Sa finished with four saves, locking down his fourth clean sheet of the season through 17 appearances. The keeper will aim to carry that momentum into Tuesday's showdown with Liverpool.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago